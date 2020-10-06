Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Kickoff Time And TV Announced

Boston College will head to Blacksburg next Saturday to play the Virginia Tech Hokies. Today the ACC announced that the game will be in primetime, an 8pm start and will be shown on the ACC Network.

This is a historic matchup with some big games played between the two schools. Of course there was the game in 2007, when Matt Ryan helped Boston College win 14-10 over the Hokies on a last second pass to Andre Callender. But the Hokies have their share of big moments as well, including a pair of ACC Championship wins over the Eagles in 2007 & 2008.

Most recently Boston College won their second game in a row against VT in the 2019 season opener 35-28. Currently Virginia Tech is 1-0 with wins over NC State and Duke. As of this writing they are ranked #19 in the country in the AP Top 25 poll.

The other kickoff times in the ACC are as follows:

Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC or ACC Network – network designation after the games of Oct. 10

Pitt at Miami, Noon, ABC or ACC Network – network designation after the games of Oct. 10

Liberty at Syracuse, Noon, RSN

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network

North Carolina at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN

