Boston College Football Team Hit By Flu

Boston College football is dealing with a flu outbreak, as a reported 15 players have been hit by the virus according to head coach Jeff Hafley. During his press conference Hafley said that all of the players have tested negative for COVID-19, and that the illness has been across the board at various position groups. The entire team is vaccinated against COVID.

The head coach did not divulge who is ill, but he is hoping that with some rest and medication that he is hopeful that they will be ready to go on Saturday against Wake Forest. Those players experiencing symptoms have not been practicing with the team.

Injuries have been a factor for Boston College all season. Kicker Aaron Boumerhi missed the entire season with a knee injury, while Phil Jurkovec had a wrist injury that caused him to miss a big chunk of the season. Currently, defensive end Shitta Sillah and defensive back Josh DeBerry are considered day to day, and are questionable for Saturday's matchup. Tight end Trae Barry was limited in snaps last week, but Hafley is hoping to use him more on Saturday.

The Boston College and Wake Forest game will kickoff at noon on Saturday. The game can be found on ESPN2. If the Demon Deacons win, they will clinch the ACC Atlantic. If they lose, the door is open for NC State or Clemson to sneak into the championship game.

