Boston College Crushed by Wake Forest 41-10

Eagles beaten up badly on both side of the ball, falling the regular season finale in Chestnut Hill

It was an ugly affair in Chestnut Hill, as Boston College got walloped by Wake Forest 41-10 in the regular season finale. Sam Hartman was surgical throwing for three touchdowns and running for another, while the Wake defense shut down Phil Jurkovec and the BC offense. With the win Wake Forest clinched the ACC Atlantic and will face off with Pittsburgh next weekend in the ACC Championship.

Boston College was able to stick with Wake Forest throughout the first half. The Deacons jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, on a touchdown run by Hartman, and a pass to wide receiver AT Perry. Boston College's offense was struggling, as quarterback Phil Jurkovec struggled to get the ball out, still looking not 100% since returning from his wrist injury. But the lack of a passing game (19 total passing yards) has turned BC one dimensional, and Wake Forest has been able to slow down BC including forcing a fumble, and a pair of interceptions from Jurkovec.

Wake's offense was as good as advertised, featuring a balanced attack that out physical-ed Boston College's defense. Wide receiver AT Perry had 81 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns, while the Wake Forest rushing attack ran for over 150 yards against the Eagles.

This was a tough loss for Boston College, who were completely dominated in the second half of this game. The offense was unable to move the ball, the offensive line struggled, and the defense couldn't make stops. Lot of things to bring up including the flu outbreak and Phil Jurkovec's wrist, but those issues were not the only problems that doomed the Eagles on Saturday.

Next up for the Eagles, the bowl game, stay tuned for continued coverage of Saturday's loss.

