How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (6-5) face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2) in the regular season finale at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.
Matchup: Wake Forest at Boston College
Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA
Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Saturday, November 27
Television: ESPN2
Stream: FuboTV
Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)
Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:
Sirius Channel 119
XM Channel 202
Internet Channel 985
Series History: Boston College and Wake Forest meet for the 28th time in the two school's history. The Eagles lead the series 14-11-2. In the last four meetings the two teams have split, with Wake winning the last matchup in 2019 in Chestnut Hill
Odds: The current odds are Wake Forest -4.5 (per SI Sportsbook), and an O/U of 64
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 59% chance of winning
Key Statistics:
43.1 Points per game for the Demon Deacons, 4th in the country
330 Passing yards per game for WF, 10th in the country
113th: Rushing defense ranking for the Demon Deacons
30.8: Points per game allowed by Wake Forest
