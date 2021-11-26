How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

All the details on how to watch Saturday's game between BC and Wake Forest

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (6-5) face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2) in the regular season finale at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.

Matchup: Wake Forest at Boston College

Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Saturday, November 27

Television: ESPN2

Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:

Sirius Channel 119

XM Channel 202

Internet Channel 985

Series History: Boston College and Wake Forest meet for the 28th time in the two school's history. The Eagles lead the series 14-11-2. In the last four meetings the two teams have split, with Wake winning the last matchup in 2019 in Chestnut Hill

Odds: The current odds are Wake Forest -4.5 (per SI Sportsbook), and an O/U of 64

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 59% chance of winning

Follow along on Twitter! Make sure to follow us at: @AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Game Week Podcasts: We have five new podcasts this week, including previews and predictions of Saturday's game. Listen below and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Key Statistics:

43.1 Points per game for the Demon Deacons, 4th in the country

330 Passing yards per game for WF, 10th in the country

113th: Rushing defense ranking for the Demon Deacons

30.8: Points per game allowed by Wake Forest

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC