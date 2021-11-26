Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    All the details on how to watch Saturday's game between BC and Wake Forest
    On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (6-5) face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2) in the regular season finale at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the game.

    Matchup: Wake Forest at Boston College

    Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

    Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Saturday, November 27

    Television: ESPN2

    Stream: FuboTV

    Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

    Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:

    Sirius Channel 119

    XM Channel 202

    Internet Channel 985

    Series History: Boston College and Wake Forest meet for the 28th time in the two school's history. The Eagles lead the series 14-11-2. In the last four meetings the two teams have split, with Wake winning the last matchup in 2019 in Chestnut Hill

    Odds: The current odds are Wake Forest -4.5 (per SI Sportsbook), and an O/U of 64

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 59% chance of winning

    Game Week Podcasts: We have five new podcasts this week, including previews and predictions of Saturday's game. Listen below and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

    Key Statistics:

    43.1 Points per game for the Demon Deacons, 4th in the country

    330 Passing yards per game for WF, 10th in the country

    113th: Rushing defense ranking for the Demon Deacons

    30.8: Points per game allowed by Wake Forest

    How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

