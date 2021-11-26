Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Preview & Prediction

On Saturday, Boston College wraps up their regular season against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. This game has major ACC title implications for Wake, as a win will clinch the ACC Atlantic, a loss would open up the possibility of Clemson or NC State stealing the division title. For Boston College, this could be a big game for a multitude of reasons. First, it is Senior Day for a handful of Boston College seniors and "super seniors" who are playing their last home game . For those players, they leave after four years that included coaching changes, COVID-19 protocols, and battling to bowl eligibility every year on campus. Here is our final thoughts and predictions for Saturday's regular season finale.

Matchups

When Boston College throws the ball: As we saw last weekend, BC's passing offense struggled when facing a strong defensive front. Fortunately, Wake Forest doesn't have that. BC should be able to throw the ball, and protect Phil Jurkovec. Advantage: Boston College.

When Boston College runs the ball: As Mitch Wolfe said in his game preview, running the ball and controlling the clock will be a major key heading into this game. Pat Garwo, Travis Levy and Jurkovec should find room to run it against a Wake Forest rushing defense that is 113th in the country. Advantage: Boston College

When Wake Forest throws the ball: Sam Hartman is arguably the best quarterback in the ACC this year, and most likely the best QB BC's passing defense has faced. Getting in his face has been a key to slowing him down, but BC's pass rush is not only super effective, but also banged up. This has to be the key to the game here. If Hartman has all day to pick apart BC's defense, this game could become a track meet. Advantage: Wake Forest

When Wake Forest runs the ball. The Demon Deacons have 27 rushing touchdowns and have run the ball for 1840 yards, including Hartman who has nine touchdowns on the ground. Boston College's rushing defense has been inconsistent all season. Advantage: Wake Forest

Fan Thermometer

3/10

It's Senior Day and you have to respect everything these players have gone through. That being said, this is a game that many don't have the Eagles having much of a chance of winning. Add in that it's Thanksgiving weekend, the students are mostly home and there is a deflated feeling after last week's soul crushing loss, and there isn't much excitement heading into this one.

Wake Forest Week Podcasts:

AJ's Prediction: I have picked Boston College every week this year, but unfortunately that streak ends today. Wake's offense is a buzz saw, and only was slowed down by Brent Venable's group at Clemson. Boston College's defense is not in the same league as the Tigers. Feel like this could be a track meet, one that BC's offense could keep up with for a while, but Sam Hartman and company will be too much. Wake Forest 45 Boston College 32

