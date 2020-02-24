BCBulletin
An Eagles In The XFL Update: Silberman Benched, Williams Struggles

A.J. Black

The XFL has been in full swing, and with exciting play from PJ Walker and Cardale Jones it has been worth the watch. From a Boston College perspective there are three players in the XFL that got their starts with the Eagles: Ty Schwab, Ian Silberman and Andre Williams.

Andre Williams, as many Boston College fans will remember had an illustrious career in Chestnut Hill capped with a Heisman Finalist 2013 season. However, he flamed out in the NFL, not ever becoming an effective runner a trend that has continued in the XFL. In his most recent game for Houston, he only ran the ball four times for eight years in a backup role. This has been the second straight game he has run for around two yards per carry. Last week he ran the ball five times for 12 yards. 

Also, apparently the XFL won't let the players exchange jerseys

Ty Schwab has played for Houston as well, and has had more success. In Week 3 he recorded three tackles, along with a sack. This week he had only one tackle as a linebacker, and a pair of special team hits as well. 

Ian Silberman is getting the kind of press that the old XFL was known for. Per the USA Today

"A 29-9 loss in which quarterback Matt McGloin suffered a rib injury that forced him out of the game was exacerbated because of undisciplined and sloppy play. Center Ian Silberman was the face of that. He was twice penalized for personal fouls, one of which was an unsportsmanlike conduct, gave up a sack, and was benched. Audio shared during the ESPN broadcast revealed that referees discussed potentially ejecting Silberman from the game because of his post-play antics."

Not good. 

