Zay Flowers Looks Forward To Different Role In New Offense

A.J. Black

For sophomore wide receiver Zay Flowers, the new year is a new opportunity and a chance to expand his role in the Boston College Eagles offense.

Last season, as a true freshman, the Fort Lauderdale native exploded on the scene with a huge 33 yard touchdown catch from Anthony Brown against Virginia Tech in the 2019 season opener. After his big opener Flowers caught the attention of many in college football, with lightning quick speed that has been uncommon at BC in year's past. 

But even with those skills, in a rush heavy offense, Flowers's targets were inconsistent throughout the rest of the year. 

With new head coach Jeff Hafley and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., Flowers seems excited about the new offense. "First few days are going great, everyone is still learning," Flowers told reporters. "Everything has been great so far." Even though it would seem that BC would be behind schedule learning the offense, head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters that he was happy with how the team was progressing. 

As the preseason continues to roll along, Flowers has seen his roll expand. "I get to show off different skills like route running, last year I was just doing jet sweeps." he explained. Last season Flowers had 22 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing the ball 27 times for 195 yards and a TD. 

With the new pro style passing offense, Flowers should get his wish and become more of a target, no matter who the the starting quarterback is. During summer camp he has already made a eye popping fifty yard catch from Phil Jurkovec. When asked how pulling down that pass felt he said "It felt great. Last year I caught two, that were deep. This year I plan on catching more deep passes."

Kobay White, Ethon Williams, Taji Johnson, CJ Lewis and Jaelen Gill, all will join Flowers in a talented wide receiver room. Hopefully the season happens, so we can all see what this group, and what Flowers in general, will be able to bring to BC's new offense.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Eagles2007
Eagles2007

It was criminal how under used he was under Addazio.

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Honestly incredible how 2/3 WR starters are known deep threats, and the other is someone as athletic as Gill. If Jurkovec has ANY deep ball, look out!

