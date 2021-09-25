Boston College Missouri First Quarter Recap

The Tigers hold a lead but the Eagles are knocking on the door.

Missouri got the ball first after BC won the coin toss and deferred. Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak led a fantastic drive, completing all eight of his passes. After a running into the punter penalty gave the Tigers fourth and short, Missouri converted their fourth down attempted and scored two plays later.

On the very next play from scrimmage, Dennis Grosel threw a very questionable pass into triple coverage, which was intercepted by Missouri safety Shawn Robinson. Luckily, the BC defense buckled down and forced a three-and-out. Unfortunately for BC, the punt bounced from the 20 and got downed inside the 1.

After two short runs, BC faced third and six inside their own 10. But Dennis Grosel fired a strike to a wide-open Zay Flowers who took it for 28 yards. On the next play, Pat Garwo III broke free for a 67-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7.

Unfortunately, the tie would not last long. Connor Bazleak continued to deal, hitting a deep pass off a flea-flicker, putting the Tigers inside the 10. Star running back Tyler Badie punched it in on the next play to give Mizzou the lead again.

On the next drive, BC went back to the run game, with Patrick Garwo and Alec Sinkfield breaking off big runs to get BC into the red zone. The drive nearly stalled but Dennis Grosel converted a 4th & 1 with a quick QB sneak.

Going into the second quarter, BC is in the red zone, looking to tie the game.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC