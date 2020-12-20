DL Bryce Morais Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College defensive lineman Bryce Morais has entered the transfer portal according to multiple sources.

During his time at Chestnut Hill, Morais totaled 22 tackles, with 16 of those coming in 2019. In 2020 he did not appear in a game and missed most of the season due to an undisclosed injury. Morais mostly played one of the defensive end spots, and was projected to be a backup behind Marcus Valdez, Shitta Sillah and Brandon Barlow.

Morais originally committed to Boston College in March 2015 over offers from Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and Wisconsin. The Loganville (GA.) Grayson native was ranked as a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com.

BC Bulletin spoke to a close source to Morais who explained that he has decided to transfer after officially graduating from Boston College. The young defensive end will be looking for a masters program, more playing time and a school closer to his home in Georgia. According to the source, Morais is already starting to hear from coaches from other programs.

Bryce Morais joins wide receiver Justin Bellido, defensive tackle Kyiev Bennermon, defensive lineman Mike Ciaffoni, and long snapper Aidan Livingston in the transfer portal.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin as we are constantly monitoring additions to the transfer portal and will let you know about their destinations as they happen.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI