UCF, BYU, Houston and Cincinnati to Apply For Entry Into Big 12

The next move in college football realignment looks to be in motion as Cincinnati, UCF, Houston and BYU are set to apply for entry in the Big 12. According to The Athletic, they have the required votes to gain entry into the conference and will apply early next week.

This is big news for college football as it again changes the complexion of one of the major Power 5 conferences. In July the Big 12 lost Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, a move that sent shock waves throughout the college football world. This Big 12 move has been rumored all day and was originally reported by the Athletic by backed by Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated.

While this move certainly will hold off the constant chatter that the Big 12 will close, you have to wonder if this is enough to keep the conference afloat and at least relevant. While all four programs that are rumored to be applying have had lots of success, they also do not represent major media markets. Adding this quartet is not even close to making up for the losses that came with the exit of the Longhorns and Sooners.

With this move this keeps the Big 12 in some decent footing as a Power Five conference, but still trails the “Alliance” (ACC, Big Ten and PAC-12) and the SEC significantly. Unless the playoffs expand, the Big 12 as constituted could find making the playoffs a daunting task. The Big 12 still lacks a marquee program, and their strength of schedule most likely will lack other conferences.

This move also will impact the AAC, which had been rumored to possibly merge with the Big 12. If three of their teams leave they may have to look elsewhere to fill spots. Looking locally, could a team like UMass, who just did major renovations to their on campus facilities be a fit?

