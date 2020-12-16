LB Casey Phinney Signs With Boston College

Casey Phinney, a linebacker out of Noble and Greenough (MA) has signed with Boston College. Ranked one of the top ten recruits in the state, Phinney ended up with the Eagles after decommitting from Michigan in September. He is a three star recruit according to 247sports, and is also a member of the SI All American Top 1000 team.

Other Offers: Michigan, Army, UMass, Yale, Georgetown, Penn

Frame: Burly. Adequate width across shoulders, chest. Thick arms. Big, solid thighs and trunk. Plenty developed already, with some room for additional weight.

Athleticism: Powerful. Packs major punch as tackler, and strong enough to knock back linemen at POA. Impressive initial burst. Long speed is average at best. Above-average short-area quickness; makes fast, decisive movements.

Instincts: Big hitter. Runs through ball-carriers and linemen alike, delivering major blow with shoulders square. Surprisingly good range considering physique; affects the game sideline to sideline for Noble and Greenough. Quick to diagnose, attack downhill in run support. Innate timing as blitzer.

Polish: Shows necessary patience while flowing to ball in run game; takes responsible angles. Already comfortable plugging gaps, anchoring. Needs more experience in coverage. Must continue developing quick-twitch athleticism.

Bottom Line: Phinney is a throwback middle linebacker, with the strength and instincts to contribute early at Boston College. The question is whether most of his snaps will come on special teams or as a cog in the middle of the Eagles’ defense. If speed translates better than expected, Phinney boasts starter potential. Otherwise, could settle in as key special-teamer, depth piece.

Our comment section is temporarily under construction please join our conversation on our BC Bulletin forum by clicking here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI