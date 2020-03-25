BCBulletin
Boston College Lands Buffalo Grad Transfer DT Chibueze Onwuka

A.J. Black

Boston College's defense got a much needed boost as Buffalo graduate transfer Chibueze Onwuka has transferred to the Eagles:

Onwuka, at 6-0 300 pounds, started all 13 games for the Bulls last year at defensive tackle. He had 43, eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in the 2019 season on way to being named Third Team All-MAC. He earned MAC East Division Defensive Player of the Week after registering five tackles, a sack and a safety at Eastern Michigan. The rising graduate student came to the Bulls as a walk on out of Bowie Maryland. Before playing football at the collegiate level, Onwuka was a wrestler. 

This addition is big for the Eagles who were very thin at defensive tackle last year, and lost arguably their most talented tackle Tanner Karafa to graduation. Last season the Eagles were 100th against the run allowing 193 yards per game, and 122nd against the pass. Clearly Jeff Hafley needed to bolster his defense for the upcoming season, especially up the middle where BC struggled. 

If he can earn the starting role Onwuka most likely will line up alongside T.J. Rayam, who started eleven games for the Eagles in 2019. The Eagles will also have Kyiev Bennermon, Jaleel Berry and Ryan Betro who will be competing for playing time. 

Comments (1)
AndrewBombara
AndrewBombara

Football in general you need "Big Boys/Big Bodies/Dudes" at DT/NT Positions, you need guys who are 6+ Feet/300+ LBS, who are NOT afraid to push the pile, push the O-Linemen back, and who want to be the best player out there on the D, guys who are committed to stopping the run

