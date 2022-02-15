Pair of Eagles Make PFF Top 101 NFL Players From 2021 Season

The Super Bowl concluded on Sunday, and now it is time to analyze the NFL season that was. The website Pro Football Focus released their top 101 players of the past season, based on their grades. On the list were two former Boston College players, Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon, and guard Chris Lindstrom.

#55 Chris Lindstrom - Atlanta Falcons

2021 Snaps: 992 | 2021 PFF Grade: 84.9



"The Falcons’ offensive line was far from amazing this season, but Lindstrom continues to improve into one of the best guards in football. He finished this season with a PFF grade more than six points better than last year’s mark, and he allowed 31 pressures from 661 pass-blocking snaps. Lindstrom has improved each season in the NFL and is one short step away from being a regular All-Pro."

Lindstrom, who missed most of his first year with an injury was one of the best guards in the country last year. The second year guard was a key component of an Atlanta Falcons offensive line that desperately needs to improve on keeping Matt Ryan on his feet. He won't be the only family member in the NFL in 2022, as it looks like his younger brother Alec will be drafted in the upcoming draft. Lindstrom graduated from Boston College and was drafted by the Falcons with the 14th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

#65. AJ Dillon - Green Bay Packers

2021 Snaps: 476 | 2021 PFF Grade: 88.2

Green Bay took a lot of heat after drafting Dillon, including from PFF, but he was excellent in a larger role in 2021. After just 55 carries as a rookie, he saw 194 opportunities to carry the football this season, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt, 3.1 of which came after contact. He broke 31 tackles and was consistently able to grind out more yards than were there on the play to help the Packers offense in key situations.

Dillon became a household name last year not just because of his social media presence, but because of his play on the field. A big physical back, Dillon has become the perfect weapon for the Packers offense, who seemed to just improve as the season progressed. Dillon was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

