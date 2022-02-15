Skip to main content

Pair of Eagles Make PFF Top 101 NFL Players From 2021 Season

AJ Dillon and Chris Lindstrom receive some post season honors

The Super Bowl concluded on Sunday, and now it is time to analyze the NFL season that was. The website Pro Football Focus released their top 101 players of the past season, based on their grades. On the list were two former Boston College players, Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon, and guard Chris Lindstrom. 

#55 Chris Lindstrom - Atlanta Falcons

USATSI_13214429_168388155_lowres

2021 Snaps: 992 | 2021 PFF Grade: 84.9

"The Falcons’ offensive line was far from amazing this season, but Lindstrom continues to improve into one of the best guards in football. He finished this season with a PFF grade more than six points better than last year’s mark, and he allowed 31 pressures from 661 pass-blocking snaps. Lindstrom has improved each season in the NFL and is one short step away from being a regular All-Pro."

Lindstrom, who missed most of his first year with an injury was one of the best guards in the country last year. The second year guard was a key component of an Atlanta Falcons offensive line that desperately needs to improve on keeping Matt Ryan on his feet. He won't be the only family member in the NFL in 2022, as it looks like his younger brother Alec will be drafted in the upcoming draft. Lindstrom graduated from Boston College and was drafted by the Falcons with the 14th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. 

#65. AJ Dillon - Green Bay Packers

AJDillon

2021 Snaps: 476 | 2021 PFF Grade: 88.2

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Green Bay took a lot of heat after drafting Dillon, including from PFF, but he was excellent in a larger role in 2021. After just 55 carries as a rookie, he saw 194 opportunities to carry the football this season, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt, 3.1 of which came after contact. He broke 31 tackles and was consistently able to grind out more yards than were there on the play to help the Packers offense in key situations.

Dillon became a household name last year not just because of his social media presence, but because of his play on the field. A big physical back, Dillon has become the perfect weapon for the Packers offense, who seemed to just improve as the season progressed. Dillon was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

AJDillon
Football

Pair of Eagles Make PFF Top 101 NFL Players From 2021 Season

1 minute ago
Comment
USATSI_13755790_168388155_lowres
Football

Looking at Potential BC Offensive Line Coach Candidates

2 hours ago
Comment
ZayFlowers
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Yet Another Coach Leaves Chestnut Hill

4 hours ago
Comment
ZayFlowers
Football

WR Coach Joe Dailey Reportedly Hired By Carolina Panthers

23 hours ago
Comment
FGrYO8bXIAovCoX
Maroon & Gold+

'23 ATH Krystian Williams Impressed with Boston College

Feb 14, 2022
Comment
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17089959_168388155_lowres
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: The Search for a New Offensive Line Coach

Feb 14, 2022
Comment
Matt Applebaum Named Offensive Line Coach
Football

Miami Dolphins Reportedly Hire BC OL Coach Matt Applebaum

Feb 12, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17568862_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. Duke Blue Devils: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Feb 11, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17658398_168388155_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 11, 2022
Comment