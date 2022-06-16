Christian Mahogany to Miss Entire Season with Torn ACL

Offensive guard Christian Mahogany will miss the entire season after tearing his ACL according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The preseason All ACC guard, was projected to be one of the top guards in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

This is a brutal loss for the Eagles, who already lost four of their five starters from the 2021 season. Mahogany, who was excellent in 2021, was projected to be the rock of the line. Now, with the their veteran gone for the year, BC will have to look elsewhere to solidify a line that has a new offensive coordinator and new offensive line coach.

Jack Conley and Ozzy Trapilo most likely will be the starting tackles, with Finn Dirstine at guard and Drew Kendall at center. With the final spot, the Eagles could look to Blerim Rustemi a redshirt junior, or Jude Bowry a true freshman to play guard. Or offensive line coach Dave Deguglielmo could get creative and move players around to fill that slot to get a tackle like Kevin Cline into the lineup. Of course there is also the transfer portal as well.

