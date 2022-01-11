WR CJ Lewis Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College wide receiver CJ Lewis announced on Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Lewis, out of Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, came to Boston College in 2017 after decommitting from Tennessee. Originally a quarterback, he switched over to wide receiver in Steve Addazio's system, but struggled to find a role in 2019 in the offense, only grabbing two catches for 13 yards.

However, Lewis had a huge year in 2020, becoming a favorite target of quarterback Phil Jurkovec. He had a handful of highlight reel catches including a big touchdown grab against Clemson in the first half, and an incredible grab against Louisville. He finished the season with 28 catches for 460 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games.

2021 was a bit of a down year for Lewis. After the injury to quarterback Phil Jurkovec, the big wide receiver struggled to get the ball. He ended up injured himself, and missed the end of the season after having surgery on his finger. He ended the year with 11 catches for 180 yards.

Lewis's departure is the second wide receiver to enter the portal since the end of the season. Kobay White, also a Steve Addazio signee, recently announced he was transferring to James Madison.

For Boston College, there are a handful of wide receivers that could take the spot of an "X" wide receiver that Lewis played. Most notably is Taji Johnson, a 6-3 target out of Powder Springs (GA). He has made noticeable plays in summer practices, and could be primed for a breakout season with Phil Jurkovec at quarterback in 2022. Other names to watch for include Lewis Bond, Jehlani Galloway, Jaden Williams and Ethon Williams.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC