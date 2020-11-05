ACC Betting Lines and Predictions: Week 10

Every week I make my betting predictions for the entire slate of ACC games and a few others that catch my attention. Last week I improved slightly but still remained in the red as I went 5-7. All my bets are against the spread, not straight picks. Let's see how I do this week.

Friday November 6

Miami (-10.5) at NC State: 730pm, ESPN

NC State are going to need all of their weapons to stay close to the Hurricanes in this game. However Devin Leary is out, and Bailey Hockman is in. He is not going to be able to keep this close, expect the turnover chain to come out a few times, and D'Eriq King to have a big game.

Pick: Miami

Saturday, November 7

Liberty at Virginia Tech (-14.5), 12pm, ACC Network

Liberty is currently #25 in the country and has yet to lose. But their schedule hasn't exactly been the most challenging. Virginia Tech has been inconsistent all year. I still think the Hokies win, but Liberty will cover.

Pick: Liberty

North Carolina (-10.5) at Duke, 12pm, ESPN2

The Tar Heels have plummeted back to earth, losing two of the last three. Last week they lost to UVA 44-41. This is clearly a big game for both teams, I however will go with UNC. They have too many weapons and can put up points, something Duke can't do consistently.

Pick: UNC

Boston College (-13.5) at Syracuse, 2pm, RSN

Originally this was going to be a "Syracuse can keep it close" pick. But I don't see that happen. Their defense has been brutal this season, and they can add their second defensive back Trill Williams to the list of players out for the year (opt out). I just see Boston College scoring at will, and Syracuse's offense really struggling with an improved BC defense. Eagles big.

Pick: Boston College

Pittsburgh at Florida State (-2), 4pm, ACC Network

What team has killed me all year? Pitt. I probably should just sit out this pick again, because the health of Kenny Pickett clearly dictates where this team goes. Got to do a better job reading the injury reports. Last I read he is still not running on his injured ankle, so I'll go with the Seminoles.

Pick: FSU

#1 Clemson (-5.5) at #4 Notre Dame, 7:30, NBC

Trevor Lawrence is going to miss this game, replaced by DJ Uiagalelei who was phenomenal last week against the Eagles. Notre Dame is playing their best ball of the season right now. This is one of those games though I think Dabo Swinney comes out with a chip on his shoulder, looking to prove something after the past two close games and knocks the Irish around.

Pick: Clemson

Other Picks:

Wyoming (-3.5) at Colorado State: Pick Wyoming

Nebraska at Northwestern (-3.5): Pick Northwestern

Michigan (-3) at Indiana: Pick Michigan

UMass at Marshall (-45): Pick UMass

Florida vs. Georgia (-3): Pick Florida

Houston at Cincinnati (-13): Pick Cincinnati

Kansas at Oklahoma (-38): Pick Kansas

Southern Alabama at Coastal Carolina (-18): Pick Coastal Carolina

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.