Giblin's Gambles: Week 14 College Football Gambling Picks

No BC-Pitt preview for this week. I will let AJ tackle that. My mind is more focused on what happens after the game from our Athletic Director.

So let's focus on college football gambling picks where I am HOT. Last week I was 5-1 with my sole loss being Air Force -22.5. They won by 22 and New Mexico got a late backdoor TD pass with under 2 minutes to go. I was that close to a perfect week.

Lot's of college football all Thanksgiving weekend. Let's get to it.

Giblin's Gambles

This Will Be Where I Make A Few CFB Picks Each Week - Use At Your Own Risk My Season Goal: Over 57%

2019 Record: 59-42-1, 58.4%

1) Thanksgiving Night Special: Ole Miss +2.5 at Mississippi State – I like what I see out of the Rebels lately. Their QB Plumlee has some wheels! Meanwhile, Mississippi State has been pretty uninspiring lately and their head coach is likely to be canned/leave. Take the points with Ole Miss.

2) Wake Forest -3.5 at Syracuse – I'll go with the team still trying to finish the year with some momentum heading into the bowl (Wake) over the team that has nothing to play for and just got spanked by 22 at Louisville. Take Wake.

3) UNC -10 at NC State – The Wolfpack look like a team that quit. UNC can make a bowl if they beat their in-state rival. Expect Mac Brown's boys to roll.

4) Michigan State -22.5 vs Maryland – Another team that quit. Sparty wins big for Dantonio.

5) Iowa at Nebraska UNDER 44.5– Weather is bad. Iowa defense pretty good. Nebraska been inconsistent. Iowa hasn't had a game go over 50 points since their 4th game. Think this stays under.

6) Washington vs Washington State UNDER 63– Chris Petersen's defenses have always been able to slow Mike Leach's offense. Think this year is no different.

7) Oklahoma State +12.5 vs Oklahoma – OU will score. So will OK State. Chubba gonna run wild vs OU.

Have a pick you like? Share in the comments. I'll probably bet it.