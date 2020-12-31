Bowl Predictions For Thursday & Friday

Our preview of the bowl games happening on New Years Eve and New Years Day

It's bowl season, and even though Boston College has opted out, we are still going to give you our previews this week. It is New Years Eve and there is a full slate of games today. Here are our predictions on Tallysight, that compares our selections versus other sports writers across the country.

Please note these are picks against the spread.

Armed Forces Bowl: Tulsa vs. Mississippi State (noon, ESPN),

I did not get my pick in on time for this matchup, but would have went with Tulsa if I had.

Pick: Tulsa

Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose State (+9.5), 2pm, CBS

The Spartans went undefeated this season, winning games by an average of 13.5 points. It amazed me that Brent Brennan didn't get snatched up by a team already, think he's an incredibly coach and SJSU will finish the season undefeated in a big win.

Pick: San Jose State

Liberty Bowl: Army (+6.5) vs. West Virginia, 4pm ESPN

West Virginia has not played a triple option all season, and didn't expect to be playing the Black Knights. This is one of those games that could easily be a wrong team favored, I like Army to win this game outright by keeping the Mountaineers completely off balance and keeping the ball out of their hands.

Pick: Army

Friday

Peach Bowl: Georgia (+7) vs. Cincinnati, 12pm, ESPN

The Bulldogs are a completely different team now that they found JT Daniels as their quarterback. The Bearcats are no joke either, but going to go with the vast talent difference here, and take the Bulldogs by a couple of scores.

Pick: Georgia

Citrus Bowl: Auburn vs. Northwestern (-4), 1pm, ABC

I haven't been high on Northwestern all year, and don't think I will be here. Bo Nix is probably the most talented offensive player in this game, and again going with a difference in talent here. Like Auburn to win this one.

Pick: Auburn

Rose Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Alabama (-20), 4pm, ESPN

The talent of Alabama's offense should be enough to cover this spread, but I have a feeling that Notre Dame will do just enough to cover. There is too much pride in that locker room. They may not win the game, but do just enough to cover the spread.

Pick: Notre Dame

Sugar Bowl: Clemson (-7.5) vs. Ohio State, 8pm, ESPN

This spread seems awfully low based off of what we have seen so far. Trevor Lawrence and his offense are going to be on a mission, and I don't see Ohio State's defense sans Jeff Hafley will be able to do anything to stop him. Clemson by double digits.

Pick: Clemson

