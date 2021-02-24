Former Boston College QB Darius Wade Signs With German Football Team Berlin Rebels

Former Boston College and Bowling Green quarterback Darius Wade has signed with German football team the Berlin Rebels.

During his time with the Eagles, Wade came to Boston College as Steve Addazio's first recruited quarterback. During his stint, he started 25 games, spread out over three seasons. He concluded his career with Boston College in 2017 after an injury to Anthony Brown ended his year. Wade played in ten games including the Pinstripe Bowl throwing for 736 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. His biggest game came against Syracuse when he threw for 248 yards.

After the '17 season Wade joined his former offensive coordinator Scott Loeffler at Bowling Green where he threw for 751 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in 2019.

Wade told Americanfootballinternational.com

“Without being familiar with Germany and how to get connected with coaches across the pond, I used Europlayers.com to get connected. I was able to get in contact with coach Mandel and we had a chance to discuss the great opportunity that was available. I was then offered a contract and was able to sign over the Christmas holidays. I am very excited for this opportunity to be a part of this great organization and community within Berlin. I fully expect our team to compete with everyone and make a run for the championship come the end of the season. Aside from football, I am very eager to explore what Berlin and Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf have to offer. I know this is a unique opportunity that not many Americans are able or willing to take but I am more than ready and excited to take on this new opportunity.”

