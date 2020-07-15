BCBulletin
Running Back David Bailey Named To Doak Walker Watch List

A.J. Black

Boston College running back David Bailey was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List for 2020. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum annually presents the award to the nation’s top college running back.

Last season David Bailey was the backup running back to AJ Dillon, but even in a smaller role still had a fantastic season. He finished his sophomore campaign with 844 rushing yards on 148 carries in 13 games (5.7 ypc), including one start. He scored seven touchdowns on the ground, passed for one touchdown and scored another through the air. The multi-dimensional back also caught 10 passes for 94 yards. 

The Boston College press release gives a good breakdown on how the process for the award proceeds from here.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

Other nominees for the watch list are highlighted by Chubba Hubbard of Oklahoma State, Najee Harris (Alabama), Travis Etienne (Clemson) and Zamir White (Georgia).
In 2013, Boston College running back Andre Williams won the Doak Walker Award after running for 2177 yards and 18 touchdowns. 

