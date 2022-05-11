QB Dennis Grosel Discusses Career, NIL and More

On today's episode of Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast, we spoke with Dennis Grosel.

The former Boston College quarterback spoke for over a half hour about his time in Chestnut Hill, and dove into some of the highlights of his career with the Eagles. Here about his favorite moment, what he thought about Andrew Booth's "offsides" non-call against Clemson, and how he got through some of the tough moments.

Also, Grosel gets into much more, including his leadership, the future of the Boston College program, the growth of quarterback Emmett Morehead and more!

And make sure to check out Grosel's work with Vantage Sports, which will be holding camps this summer featuring wide receiver Zay Flowers and quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Details are up on their site.

Listen to the entire interview below!

