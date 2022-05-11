Skip to main content

QB Dennis Grosel Discusses Career, NIL and More

A detailed interview with the former BC walk on

On today's episode of Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast, we spoke with Dennis Grosel. 

The former Boston College quarterback spoke for over a half hour about his time in Chestnut Hill, and dove into some of the highlights of his career with the Eagles. Here about his favorite moment, what he thought about Andrew Booth's "offsides" non-call against Clemson, and how he got through some of the tough moments. 

Also, Grosel gets into much more, including his leadership, the future of the Boston College program, the growth of quarterback Emmett Morehead and more!

And make sure to check out Grosel's work with Vantage Sports, which will be holding camps this summer featuring wide receiver Zay Flowers and quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Details are up on their site. 

Listen to the entire interview below!

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeFN

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

In This Article (2)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles
Dennis Grosel

USATSI_17014209_168388155_lowres
Football

QB Dennis Grosel Discusses Career, NIL and More

By A.J. Black15 seconds agoComment
conteforum
Basketball

Boston College Makes Top 5 For '23 Guard Fred Payne

By A.J. Black19 hours agoComment
chaskelley
Basketball

BC Basketball Bringing In Special Recruiting Class in '22

By A.J. BlackMay 10, 2022Comment
ACC Recommends New Rule For Transfers
Football

End of Divisions, Scheduling Format Changes Coming For ACC?

By A.J. BlackMay 9, 2022Comment
accchampionship
Football

2022 ACC Championship Odds Revealed

By A.J. BlackMay 9, 2022Comment
USATSI_17241762_168388155_lowres
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Previewing the NFL Draft Class of '23

By A.J. BlackMay 9, 2022Comment
USATSI_10253605_168388155_lowres
Football

Ranking the Boston College Season Openers of the Past Decade

By A.J. BlackMay 7, 2022Comment
Kelley_Rink
Hockey

Boston College Name Greg Brown New Men's Hockey Coach

By A.J. BlackMay 6, 2022Comment
ZayFlowers
Football

Morning Bulletin: Zay Flowers Turns Down Transfer/NIL Deals

By A.J. BlackMay 6, 2022Comment