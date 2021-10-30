Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Dennis Grosel to Start Against Syracuse

    Embattled starter will get another chance today against the Orange.
    Author:

    Jeff Hafley has made his decision, and he is going to stick with graduate student Dennis Grosel. Earlier this week, Jeff Hafley mentioned that he needed to review the tape of the Louisville game before deciding on a quarterback. During Tuesday's press conference he announced that he had made a decision but declined to announce it publicly. 

    Dennis Grosel took over as the starting quarterback after starter Phil Jurkovec was lost most likely for the season due to a hand/wrist injury. Since becoming the starter Grosel helped his Eagles defeat UMass, Temple and Mizzou, but has struggled mightily since the start of ACC play. Over the last three games he has four fumbles lost along with two touchdowns along with five interceptions.

    If Grosel struggles Hafley could still make a move during the game. Freshman Emmett Morehead, redshirt freshman Matt Rueve and junior Daelen Menard all options moving forward. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for updates throughout the game. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    Dennis Grosel Against NC State
    Football

    Dennis Grosel to Start Against Syracuse

    11 seconds ago
    Comment
    Pic_Gallery_Mizzou_Boston_College-615059230fcced3942fe5eae_Sep_26_2021_11_34_25
    Football

    Boston College vs. Syracuse: Live Updates

    1 hour ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17010758_168388155_lowres
    Football

    ACC Picks for Saturday, October 30, 2021

    5 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_15171851_168388155_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    7 hours ago
    Comment
    _DSC1180
    Football

    Boston College vs. Syracuse: Predictions & Final Thoughts

    Oct 29, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16767201
    Recruiting

    Big Update on Five Star '23 DB Joenel Aguero

    Oct 29, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16881223_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Know Thy Enemy: Previewing the Syracuse Orange with Mike McAllister

    Oct 29, 2021
    Comment
    CJBurton
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Syracuse & BC Preview Podcast

    Oct 29, 2021
    Comment
    IMG_0096
    Maroon & Gold+

    Boston College Offers Navy Commit Joshua Hardy

    Oct 28, 2021
    Comment
    Member Exclusive