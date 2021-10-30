Dennis Grosel to Start Against Syracuse

Jeff Hafley has made his decision, and he is going to stick with graduate student Dennis Grosel. Earlier this week, Jeff Hafley mentioned that he needed to review the tape of the Louisville game before deciding on a quarterback. During Tuesday's press conference he announced that he had made a decision but declined to announce it publicly.

Dennis Grosel took over as the starting quarterback after starter Phil Jurkovec was lost most likely for the season due to a hand/wrist injury. Since becoming the starter Grosel helped his Eagles defeat UMass, Temple and Mizzou, but has struggled mightily since the start of ACC play. Over the last three games he has four fumbles lost along with two touchdowns along with five interceptions.

If Grosel struggles Hafley could still make a move during the game. Freshman Emmett Morehead, redshirt freshman Matt Rueve and junior Daelen Menard all options moving forward. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for updates throughout the game.

