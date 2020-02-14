Transfer Tidbit: Maryland DB Deon Jones Enters Portal, Has Connections With BC

Dozens of players enter the transfer portal, and it would be pointless to post on them all. However today a Maryland defensive back entered the portal that has an interesting apparently close connection with BC defensive back coach Aazar Abdul Rahim.

Deon Jones a former 4 star recruit,, and safety out of Potomac High (Oxon Hill, Md.), entered the transfer portal according to a tweet he sent out today.

How close is he to Rahim? Read what he said to 247 Sports after he committed to the Terps back in 2016.

"I'm a big guy on faith, you know. Coach Rahim at Maryland, I feel as though he's going do right by me. And not just me, by God too. Make my family proud, do it the right way. The other guys in the DMV man, if all of us guys stay home, there's going to be championships here, definitely.

Rahim was Jones's primary recruiter when he signed with Maryland. He did have a Boston College offer during his high school recruitment. Over the past two seasons Jones (6'1, 191 pounds) has played in 18 games with 51 tackles, playing safety primarily. He is set to graduate in May, and would have two years of eligibility remaining.

It is important to note that this is all just conjecture at this point, as Jones hasn't said anything publicly about Boston College. But the connections are there. If Hafley wanted to grab an experienced defensive back who has worked with his defensive back coach, Jones may be worth exploring.

