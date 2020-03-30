BCBulletin
Boston College Lands Maryland Transfer Safety Deon Jones

A.J. Black

Boston College's secondary got a big boost on Monday as Maryland safety Deon Jones announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to the Eagles.

Deon Jones a former 4 star recruit,, and safety out of Potomac High (Oxon Hill, Md.). Over the past two seasons Jones (6'1, 191 pounds) has played in 18 games with 51 tackles for the Terrapins, playing safety primarily. He is set to graduate in May, making him eligible immediatly, and would have two years of eligibility remaining.

As we reported earlier on BC Bulletin, Jones was recruited to Maryland by Aazaar Abdul Rahim, who was their secondary coach at the time. The two reportedly have a very strong bond, so when it was announced that Jones would transfer, Boston College made a lot of sense. 

Landing Jones helps BC tremendously as safety depth was an area of concern going into this season. The Eagles finished last year 122nd in the country in passing yards allowed, and 101st in points allowed Mehdi El-Attrach and Nolan Borgersen are both set to graduate, and Mike Palmer has one year of eligibility left. Jones most likely will slot next to Palmer as the starting strong safety. 

Deon Jones is the the third transfer to land with the Eagles joined quarterback Phil Jurkovec (Notre Dame) and defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka (Buffalo).

