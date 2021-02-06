BC Legend Doug Flutie Wins WWE 24/7 Title

More hardware for the BC star who wins his first WWE title.

Boston College football legend Doug Flutie is the new 24/7 champion in the WWE.

Flutie, a Boston College legend and Heisman Award winner, won the title from wrestler R-Truth during the halftime of the Celebrity Flag Football game as part of the Super Bowl Festivities. The event also featured celebrities such as Tracy McGrady, Devin Hester and multiple WWE superstars.

The 24/7 title has become a gag segment on WWE television. It's a title that has to be defended all the time, and can be won anywhere at anytime. Many times there have been segments on WWE television where the title changes hands in odd places. Other celebrities such as tight end Rob Gronkowski, media personality Peter Rosenberg, and NASCAR driver Kyle Busch have all won the title, usually losing the title back to R-Truth shortly thereafter.

Boston College has other connections with the WWE, as former WWE Champion and Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston graduated from the college.

Will this title win lead to a WWE run for Flutie? Probably not, but it is still fun to watch him mixing it up with wrestlers.

