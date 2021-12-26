Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Military Bowl (ECU vs. Boston College: Final Preview & Predictions

    One last look at Monday's game between the Eagles and Pirates
    On Monday, Boston College (6-6) will try to win their first bowl game in five years as they face off with AAC foe East Carolina. The Pirates are playing great football of late, winning four of their last five, with the lone loss coming to playoff bound Cincinnati. For Jeff Hafley's squad, this will be the opportunity to end the season on a high note, as they prepare for the '22 season. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec's health will be something to watch for as he clearly was not 100% at the end of the regular season. 

    When Boston College Throws The Ball: Not going to use statistics for this, because it doesn't accurately reflect what the Eagles can do. Why say the Eagles can't throw the football when 6/12 games was under a backup quarterback, and the final four had a rushed back still injured Jurkovec. BC's passing attack should be ready to go, though the status of the offensive line is certainly something to monitor. Edge: Boston College

    When Boston College Runs The Ball: Patrick Garwo rushed the ball for 1045 yards this season, and gives the Eagles a nice physical edge against a Pirates rushing defense that is 80th in the country Edge: Boston College

    When ECU Throws The Ball: The Pirates, and Holton Ahlers can certainly move the ball through the air, with the 23rd ranked passing attack in the country. BC has the 4th ranked passing defense, but allowed six passing touchdowns their final two games. Josh DeBerry is back and this is absolutely critical against this potent offense. Should be a good challenge for the Eagles, but if they play well, tackle well and limit mistakes they should have a slight edge Edge: Boston College

    When ECU Runs The Ball: East Carolina has a solid tandem of running backs in Keaton Mitchell (1000+ yards) and Rahjal Harris (575 yards). BC has been beaten by the rushing attack recently, and if they can't get off the field this could be a problem. Edge: ECU

    Beer of the Game: Sierra Nevada Celebration IPA

    Folks have been asking what the go-to beer has been for the holiday season, and it is Sierra Nevada's Celebration IPA. One of my absolute favorite brews of the season. Crisp, with a delicious flavor, you need to check it out. 

    Fan Thermometer: 7/10

    Although the Eagles dropped their final two games, and the Military Bowl seems like it doesn't meet pre-season expectations, this is still a big one.  With news buzzing about a healthy Jurkovec, and the announcements of Zay Flowers and DeBerry returning in '21, the excitement is still there. 

    Prediction: There are a few factors that could impact this game. First and foremost is the health of Jurkovec. If his hand is healed, and say he is 90%, the Eagles should feast on the ECU defense, that has had troubles with coverage and broken tackles. But if BC's offensive line is filled with new names, that could be a challenge as well. That being said, BC when healthy, is a statistically better team. If they can survive an initial surge from a ECU attack, go with BC in this one. Prediction: Boston College 34 ECU 20

    Notable Boston College Football Transfers

    Which Eagles are planning on playing elsewhere in 2022?

    Jahmin Muse - Safety

    JahminMuse

    Transferred to Buffalo

    Deon Jones - Safety

    DeonJones

    Transferred to James Madison

    Joseph Sparacio - Linebacker

    JosephSparacio

    Transferred to Eastern Michigan

    Kobay White - Wide Receiver

    KobayWhite

    Destination Unknown

    Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker

    aaronboumerhi

    Destination Unknown

