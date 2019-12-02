BC
Maven
Top Stories
Baseball
Hockey
Recruiting

Two Eagles Enter Transfer Portal Shortly After Addazio's Firing

A.J. Black

With the departure of head coach Steve Addazio, will come players who enter the transfer portal because they personally were connected to the head coach. Today, two players have already entered the portal, sophomore defensive back Evan Stewart and corner back Aaron Gethers according to website 247 sports.

Stewart was projected to be a safety, and was a well sought after three star recruit offer list, which includes Virginia, West Virginia, Louisville, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Rutgers and Syracuse. He's a big loss for the Eagles, he appeared like he could be a real solid ACC safety if he played the way he did in high school. He played in one game this season and recorded an assisted tackle

Gethers from Pennsylvania from Bishop McDevitt the same high school as Kobay White. He played in five games this season and recorded one tackle as well. He was mainly a special teamer, but projected to be a corner back, and probably would have been a starter in the next year or two. Interestingly both Gethers and Stewart commited to the Eagles around the same time. 

Obviously you hate seeing players leave, but this is par for the course after a coaching change. There certainly will be more names trickling in as the weeks progress, and more after the new coach arrives, and there will probably be bigger names than Stewart and Gethers. We will keep you up to date on all transfer news and the fall out from Steve Addazio's firing as it comes out. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Head Coach Steve Addazio Fired After Seven Years

A.J. Black
15 0

Addazio finishes with a 42-42 record over his seven seasons coaching the Eagles football team.

Addazio Fired: Potential Targets For Coaching Search

A.J. Black
6 0

Who could the Eagles target?

Boston College Coaching Candidate Profile: Al Washington

A.J. Black
1 0

Could a former Boston College coach and player be the next head coach?

Addazio: "This Was One the Greatest Moments Of My College Coaching Career"

A.J. Black
8 0

Addazio said that win over Pitt was one of the greatest moments of his career, but will it be enough to save his job?

Boston College Coaching Candidate: Luke Fickell

A.J. Black
1 0

Could BC lure away Cincy's head coach?

Boston College vs. Pitt: Final Thoughts And Predictions

A.J. Black
13 1

Predictions for Boston College's season finale against Pitt

Richie Gunnell Named Interim Coach For Bowl Game

A.J. Black
0

Will take over for Steve Addazio for bowl game

Boston College Releases Statement On Firing Of Steve Addazio

A.J. Black
0

Read what the school had to say on the firing of Steve Addazio

Boston College 26 Pitt 19: Eagles Bowl Eligible After Defeating Panthers

A.J. Black
1 0

BC will be bowling after a big win over the Panthers

Did Boston College's Loss To Notre Dame Push Greg Schiano To Withdrawal From Rutgers Job?

Jackson Thompson
13 0

Greg Schiano where does he end up next year?