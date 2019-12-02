Two Eagles Enter Transfer Portal Shortly After Addazio's Firing

With the departure of head coach Steve Addazio, will come players who enter the transfer portal because they personally were connected to the head coach. Today, two players have already entered the portal, sophomore defensive back Evan Stewart and corner back Aaron Gethers according to website 247 sports.

Stewart was projected to be a safety, and was a well sought after three star recruit offer list, which includes Virginia, West Virginia, Louisville, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Rutgers and Syracuse. He's a big loss for the Eagles, he appeared like he could be a real solid ACC safety if he played the way he did in high school. He played in one game this season and recorded an assisted tackle

Gethers from Pennsylvania from Bishop McDevitt the same high school as Kobay White. He played in five games this season and recorded one tackle as well. He was mainly a special teamer, but projected to be a corner back, and probably would have been a starter in the next year or two. Interestingly both Gethers and Stewart commited to the Eagles around the same time.

Obviously you hate seeing players leave, but this is par for the course after a coaching change. There certainly will be more names trickling in as the weeks progress, and more after the new coach arrives, and there will probably be bigger names than Stewart and Gethers. We will keep you up to date on all transfer news and the fall out from Steve Addazio's firing as it comes out.