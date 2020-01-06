Boston College To Hire Frank Cignetti Jr. as Offensive Coordinator

According to a source, and first reported by Bruce Feldman, Frank Cignetti Jr will officially be hired as the next offensive coordinator/QB coach at Boston College. The announcement is expected later today.

Cignetti Jr. has an impressive pedigree both in the college and NFL coaching ranks. His first offensive coordinator role at Fresno State (2002-2005) included a string of six games where the Bulldogs averaged 52.8 points per game. He was hired by UNC in 2006, and then the 49ers as QB coach in 2007, before heading to California where he became the OC on a team that averaged 33 points per game.

He crossed paths with current Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley at Pittsburgh in 2009-10 under head coach Dave Wannstedt. The Panthers offense averaged 32.1 points per game that season. From there he moved around to various NFL jobs, most recently as the QB coach of the Green Bay Packers in 2018 under Mike McCarthy.

This is a solid hire for the Eagles as they get a coordinator with a proven tract record of creating potent offenses. And Boston College fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as he will bring an offense that should look markedly different than the ground and pound philosophy that Steve Addazio implemented. At each step of his career he has had success improving the passing game, most notably working with Sam Bradford of the St. Louis Rams and helping him to his most productive season with 3,702 passing yards in 2012.

Cignetti has been especially successful at the college level, so taking the Boston College job makes a lot of sense. He will work with Hafley, a coach he knows, and has worked with before.

