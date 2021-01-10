New Name at Tight End To Monitor in Transfer Portal

A former Big 12 tight end is a name to keep an eye on in the transfer portal.

The transfer portal has been especially active recently, and there is a new name to watch for at tight end. Grant Calcaterra, who transferred from Oklahoma to Auburn is back in the portal according to his Twitter.

Calcaterra, from Orange, California is a former pass catching four star tight end who was named All-Big 12 honorable mention by the conference in 2017 and was an All-Big 12 First Team honoree in 2018. He retired medically from football in 2019 after suffering numerous concussions. He finished his OU career with 41 receptions for 637 yards and nine touchdowns.

Earlier in the offseason he announced he would return to the gridiron and play for Auburn but apparently changed his mind after Gus Malzahn was fired and replaced by Bryan Harsin.

We can confirm that there is at least some interest from Boston College. The Eagles will have to figure out how to replace Hunter Long at tight end. The All American is heading to the NFL Draft after recently completing his junior season. There is currently some options on the team including Spencer Witter, Drew McQuarrie and Charlie Gordinier, but it wouldn't be a surprise if BC is active in the transfer portal as well.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any news regarding Grant Calcaterra.

