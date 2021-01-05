Zay Flowers Next Year's Heisman Winner?

Odds came out, and although his odds are long, Flowers is on the list of futures

On Saturday, the 2020 Heisman Trophy will be given out to one of the finalists. But even before the winner is announced, the oddsmakers have already set out odds for the '21 trophy. Interestingly, one Boston College player was given odds to win the trophy and it was not quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Wide receiver Zay Flowers comes in with the 20th best odds in the country.

Flowers, who had a career high 892 receiving yards to go along with nine touchdowns would be a huge long shot going into next season. The explosive wide out finished 42nd in receiving yards per game, and 17th in total yards.

Why he made the list, while a quarterback like Jurkovec--who would be the traditional pick, didn't, remains a mystery. Maybe it is due to the attention this year's favorite, Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith is getting. If Smith wins the award like he is projected to, maybe the Heisman will start to shake "quarterback only" label that has dominated the trophy's history.

But on top of that, the award typically goes to a player on a team that has been in the national spotlight. If Boston College were to go 7-5 or even 8-4 next year there would be slim to no chance Flowers would be considered. In 2013, BC running back Andre Williams was named a finalist on a team that went 7-5, but lost the award to FSU quarterback Jameis Winston, whose Seminoles went on to win the National Championship.

