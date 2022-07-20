How to Watch: 2022 ACC Kickoff

The media has descended on Charlottes, as the ACC will have their annual ACC Kickoff event starting on Wednesday. This event, which begins the march towards the start of the season, is attended by all ACC coaches and various players from each program.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, who will have a lot to address, kicks off the event at 9:30am. Then it is the Atlantic Division's turn on Wednesday, while the Coastal will speak on Thursday.

Date/Time: Wednesday, July 20, from 9 a.m. EST to 5 p.m. EST and Thursday, July 21, from 9 a.m. EST to 4 p.m. EST

Where: Charlotte, NC - Westin Hotel

TV/Streaming: ACC Network/WatchESPN, FuboTV, Hulu, YouTube TV

Florida State

Time: 10:45 a.m. EST - 11:15 a.m. est

Head Coach: Mike Norvell

Player Representatives: Quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, and defensive back Jammie Robinson

Wake Forest

Time: 11:30 a.m. EST - noon est

Head Coach: Dave Clawson

Player Representatives: Quarterback Sam Hartman, defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd, and offensive lineman Michael Jurgens

Louisville

Time: 12:15 p.m. EST - 12:45 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Scott Satterfield

Player Representatives: Quarterback Malik Cunningham, offensive guard Caleb Chandler, and linebacker Yasir Abdullah

North Carolina State

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Dave Doeren

Player Representatives: Quarterback Devin Leary, linebacker Isaiah Moore, and linebacker Drake Thomas

Boston College

Time: 1:45 p.m. EST - 2:15 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Jeff Hafley

Player Representatives: Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, wide receiver Zay Flowers, and defensive back Josh DeBerry

Syracuse

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST - 3:00 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Dino Babers

Player Representatives: Quarterback Garrett Shrader, linebacker Mikel Jones, and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron

Clemson

Time: 3:15 p.m. EST - 3:45 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Dabo Swinney

Player Representatives: Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, defensive end K.J. Henry, and offensive tackle Jordan McFadden

Thursday, July 21 (Coastal Division)

Miami

Time: 9:45 a.m. EST - 10:15 a.m. EST

Head Coach: Mario Cristobal

Player Representatives: Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, tight end Will Mallory, and defensive end Jahfari Harvey

North Carolina

Time: 10:30 a.m. EST - 11:00 a.m. EST

Head Coach: Mack Brown

Player Representatives: Wide receiver Josh Downs, running back British Brooks, and linebacker Cedric Gray

Pittsburgh

Time: 11:15 a.m. EST - 11:45 a.m. EST

Head Coach: Pat Narduzzi

Player Representatives: Defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre, linebacker SirVocea Dennis, and offensive tackle Carter Warren

Virginia

Time: noon EST - 12:30 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Tony Elliott

Player Representatives: Quarterback Brennan Armstrong, linebacker Nick Jackson, wide receiver Keytaon Thompson

Duke

Time: 12:45 p.m. EST - 1:15 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Mike Elko

Player Representatives: Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, linebacker Shaka Heyward, and offensive lineman Jacob Monk

Georgia Tech

Time: 1:30 p.m. EST - 2:00 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Geoff Collins

Player Representatives: Tight end Dylan Leonard, running back Dontae Smith, and defensive back Zamari Walton

Virginia Tech

Time: 2:15 p.m. EST - 2:45 p.m. EST

Head Coach: Brent Pry

Player Representatives: Offensive lineman Silas Dzansi, linebacker Dox Hollifield, and wide receiver Kaleb Smith