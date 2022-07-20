How to Watch: 2022 ACC Kickoff
The media has descended on Charlottes, as the ACC will have their annual ACC Kickoff event starting on Wednesday. This event, which begins the march towards the start of the season, is attended by all ACC coaches and various players from each program.
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, who will have a lot to address, kicks off the event at 9:30am. Then it is the Atlantic Division's turn on Wednesday, while the Coastal will speak on Thursday.
Date/Time: Wednesday, July 20, from 9 a.m. EST to 5 p.m. EST and Thursday, July 21, from 9 a.m. EST to 4 p.m. EST
Where: Charlotte, NC - Westin Hotel
TV/Streaming: ACC Network/WatchESPN, FuboTV, Hulu, YouTube TV
Florida State
Time: 10:45 a.m. EST - 11:15 a.m. est
Head Coach: Mike Norvell
Player Representatives: Quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, and defensive back Jammie Robinson
Wake Forest
Time: 11:30 a.m. EST - noon est
Head Coach: Dave Clawson
Player Representatives: Quarterback Sam Hartman, defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd, and offensive lineman Michael Jurgens
Louisville
Time: 12:15 p.m. EST - 12:45 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Scott Satterfield
Player Representatives: Quarterback Malik Cunningham, offensive guard Caleb Chandler, and linebacker Yasir Abdullah
North Carolina State
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Dave Doeren
Player Representatives: Quarterback Devin Leary, linebacker Isaiah Moore, and linebacker Drake Thomas
Boston College
Time: 1:45 p.m. EST - 2:15 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Jeff Hafley
Player Representatives: Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, wide receiver Zay Flowers, and defensive back Josh DeBerry
Syracuse
Time: 2:30 p.m. EST - 3:00 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Dino Babers
Player Representatives: Quarterback Garrett Shrader, linebacker Mikel Jones, and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron
Clemson
Time: 3:15 p.m. EST - 3:45 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Dabo Swinney
Player Representatives: Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, defensive end K.J. Henry, and offensive tackle Jordan McFadden
Thursday, July 21 (Coastal Division)
Miami
Time: 9:45 a.m. EST - 10:15 a.m. EST
Head Coach: Mario Cristobal
Player Representatives: Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, tight end Will Mallory, and defensive end Jahfari Harvey
North Carolina
Time: 10:30 a.m. EST - 11:00 a.m. EST
Head Coach: Mack Brown
Player Representatives: Wide receiver Josh Downs, running back British Brooks, and linebacker Cedric Gray
Pittsburgh
Time: 11:15 a.m. EST - 11:45 a.m. EST
Head Coach: Pat Narduzzi
Player Representatives: Defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre, linebacker SirVocea Dennis, and offensive tackle Carter Warren
Virginia
Time: noon EST - 12:30 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Tony Elliott
Player Representatives: Quarterback Brennan Armstrong, linebacker Nick Jackson, wide receiver Keytaon Thompson
Duke
Time: 12:45 p.m. EST - 1:15 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Mike Elko
Player Representatives: Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, linebacker Shaka Heyward, and offensive lineman Jacob Monk
Georgia Tech
Time: 1:30 p.m. EST - 2:00 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Geoff Collins
Player Representatives: Tight end Dylan Leonard, running back Dontae Smith, and defensive back Zamari Walton
Virginia Tech
Time: 2:15 p.m. EST - 2:45 p.m. EST
Head Coach: Brent Pry
Player Representatives: Offensive lineman Silas Dzansi, linebacker Dox Hollifield, and wide receiver Kaleb Smith