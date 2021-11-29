Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Linebackers Joe Sparacio & Hugh Davis Enter Transfer Portal

    Eagles lose two linebackers to the portal
    Boston College football lost two linebackers on Monday, as juniors Hugh Davis and Joseph Sparacio entered the transfer portal. Both players were situational, or reserves at their position.

    Davis, from Catherdral HS in Indianapolis (IN) was originally recruited by Steve Addazio's staff. He appeared in all 12 games for the Eagles this season. Playing almost exclusively special teams, Davis finished the season with six total tackles, and a half a tackle for loss. He finishes his Boston College career with 19 total tackles. 

    Sparacio, from Naples, Florida was also recruited by Addazio's staff. As a redshirt freshman he jumped in to the starting lineup in 2019, where he played in all 13 games and started in nine. He finished the season 50 tackles with six TFLs and a half sack plus one interception against Virginia Tech in the season opener. Since Jeff Hafley took over his role on the team shrunk, as the Eagles went to other linebackers who fit the new coach's scheme. In the past two years he combined for eight total tackles. 

    With the season over, expect the transfer portal to become very active again. Boston College will most likely lose more players who want more playing time or want to move on for other reasons. But there could also be players heading to Chestnut Hill as well. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for more updates as they break

