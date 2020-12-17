With Hunter Long To NFL, Where Does Tight End Position Stand?

On Thursday, Boston College tight end Hunter Long announced that he will be entering the 2021 NFL Draft. The NCAA's leading receiver at tight end, Long leaves a big shadow in Chestnut Hill. How will the Eagles adapt to his departure? Here are some options both internally and externally.

This news most likely was expected, as most people I've talked to said it seemed like Long was going to the NFL. Here are some options.

Tight Ends Already on the Roster

Boston College obviously has other tight ends on the roster with experience including Spencer Witter, Drew McQuarrie, and Joey Luchetti. Witter saw the most extensive playing time this year, seeing most of his time in two tight end sets opposite of Long. The freshman finished the year with six touchdowns for 68 yards. McQuarrie also saw some playing time as well in a limited role, but did not register a catch. Luchetti who has bounced between defensive end and tight end had a pair of catches in 2019, but missed the previous season.

One of the more intriguing options is true freshman Charlie Gordinier. There has been a lot of talk about his potential, and it could be something we see next year with Long gone. BC also has a few other younger players like Hans Lillis, Tommy Birmingham and Brendan Smith.

Transfer Portal

As we have mentioned on here before it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility that Boston College looks to the transfer portal to add a player here. The portal is constantly changing, and has exploded this year with loads of players added. At this point we haven't seen BC linked to any tight ends but this is worth watching.

Position Change

College football is always filled with position changes that can happen from year to year. There is always a possibility that Boston College could see a player maybe a wide receiver have them bulk up a little and move them inside to tight end. Probably the least likely out of these options, but it's worth mentioning.

A last minute recruit

Boston College did not land any tight ends in this year's recruiting class. They have two already for the Class of '22 (Jeremiah Franklin and Matt Ragan). With a month to go before the next signing period, do the Eagles look to see if there are any recruits that fit their needs? That is a situation worth watching.

