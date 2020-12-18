LB Isaiah McDuffie Declares for NFL Draft

Junior Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. The New York native led the Eagles, and was fourth in the country with 107 tackles. Along with fellow linebacker Max Richardson the pair were responsible for over 200 tackles on the season.



“First I would like to thank God because without him none of this would be possible,” McDuffie said. “I fell in love with the game of football from an early age. Growing up playing in the streets with my friends or organized, I always had a football by my side.

McDuffie came to Boston College in 2017 out of Buffalo, NY. A mid three star recruit, he chose Boston College over Syracuse, Penn State, Pitt, Maryland, and Wake Forest. As a freshman he played mostly special teams, with 11 tackles on the season, but started seeing some time at linebacker later in the year, playing significant snaps in the Pinstripe Bowl against Iowa.

As a sophomore he exploded with 85 tackles , 5.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two QB hurries as he settled in as a regular starter at linebacker. 2019 was a bit of a lost year for McDuffie who was held out for most of the season due to a knee injury sustained during spring football. However, he did return to the team later in the season and played well, with 24 tackles on the year. He earned a redshirt because he missed so much of the season.

A ferocious hitter, who played with a lot of passion, McDuffie had good speed at linebacker but sometimes struggled against mobile quarterbacks. However a lot of this was due to a lack of a push from the defensive line, that forced seemingly every tackle to be made by the linebackers.

“We are excited for Isaiah as he begins the next chapter of his football career and we wish him well,” said Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley. “We look forward to watching Isaiah play on Sundays.”

McDuffie is the second Boston College player to enter the NFL Draft, joining tight end Hunter Long who declared earlier this week.

