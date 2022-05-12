Boston College Player Preview '22: #0 Wide Receiver Jaden Williams

Skip to main content

Boston College Player Preview '22: Wide Receiver Jaden Williams

A look at one of 2021's newest stars, #0 Jaden Williams

One of the biggest revelations of 2021 was freshman wide receiver Jaden Williams. The 5-9 out of Plugerville, Texas was a late addition to the recruiting class, enrolled over the summer, and tore up preseason practice. He jumped into the starting lineup immediately, and scored touchdowns in three of the first four games of the season. After Phil Jurkovec went down with an injury against UMass, Williams saw his production diminish against ACC opponents. However, when the veteran QB returned Williams was part of the offensive explosion against Georgia Tech, grabbing three passes for 64 yards, and started six games on the season. 

With a new offensive coordinator in John McNulty, and a fully healthy Jurkovec back behind center, Williams will look to continue to grow as a wide receiver. He has shown good hands, and solid speed in just one season in Chestnut Hill. 

Preseason Player Profile

JadenWilliams

Hometown: Pflugerville, Texas

Height: 5-9

Weight: 175

247 Composite Ranking

USATSI_16686281_168388155_lowres

No. 215 wide receiver nationally and the No. 240 prospect in Texas by 247 in 2021

College Statistics

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 1.45.37 PM

Depth Chart Overview

Williams should finish the summer as one of Boston College's top two wide receivers, opposite senior Zay Flowers. The starting X receiver, Williams should look to have some good looks this year, with a hopefully healthy quarterback, and lots of defensive focus on Flowers. While there certainly are many talented targets for Jurkovec to look for, Williams stands one of the best chances 

Projection:

35 catches, 500 yards, and five touchdowns. 

