Jeff Hafley Gives Injury Update on WR Jaelen Gill

On Wednesday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley gave an update on wide receiver Jaelen Gill.

"Jaelen, the good news, which fires me up, is Jaelen was running today. So everybody can be pretty excited." he told the media. :Jaelen Gill is running for the first time. He's got a big smile on his face so hopefully we'll see him very soon."

Gill who had 29 catches for 435 yards in 2020, has not played at all in 2021, marked as inactive for the first two games due to a foot injury. During his time playing last year Gill grew as a player, and became one of BC's most reliable targets by the end of the season.

The former high four star recruit, transferred to Boston College in 2020 from Ohio State, where he played with Jeff Hafley, and assistant coaches Matt Thurin and Sean Duggan.

Boston College has had a number of injuries this year that have impacted their squad. Kicker Aaron Boumerhi is out for the season after reinjuring his right hip, the same injury that derailed his final season at Temple. Marcus Valdez has missed the first two games with a hand injury, while safety Deon Jones is still working his way back from a knee injury he sustained against UVA in the 2020 season finale. And of course quarterback Phil Jurkovec is doubtful to return in 2021 after surgery to his wrist/hand sustained in the first drive of the UMass game this past week.

