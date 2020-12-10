Boston College in Contact with Transfer S/LB Jaiden Lars-Woodbey

The transfer portal is already very active, and the Eagles are starting to communicate with players that are looking to transfer. BC Bulletin can confirm that the Boston College coaching staff has been in contact with Florida State transfer LB/S Jaiden Lars-Woodbey.

A graduate transfer, who would be immediately eligible, Lars-Woodbey is also considering Texas A & M and Washington. The Aggies makes sense, as they are coached by former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher and many of his staff members were part of group that brought him to Tallahassee. We spoke with him about his interest in Boston College. "The coaching staff came from Ohio State, and they have NFL coaches on their staff as well," he explained. Before ending up at FSU, Lars-Woodbey was committed to Ohio State.

If he ends up in Chestnut Hill, Lars-Woodbey would an excellent addition and fit a glaring need on defense. BC Bulletin spoke with John Garcia, Director of Football Recruiting at Sports Illustrated and got his perspective on this potential transfer. "He's a versatile, new-age hybrid who can play traditional LB, safety, nickel and everything in between," Garcia said. "He's sort of a gadget player who can line up at three different positions on all three downs."

Boston College notoriously struggled with mobile quarterbacks this season. It seemed like they lacked the speed to stop explosive plays. Garcia explained that Lars-Woodbey would be a great fit for that spy role, saying that he is "reactive" and "explosive."

Lars-Woodbey told us that he plans to make his decision by Christmas, so stay tuned to BC Bulletin for updates on this transfer candidate.