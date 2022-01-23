Skip to main content

Boston College DB Jalon Williams Set School Record At Track & Field Event

An Eagle defender showcased his speed at BC's track and field event

Boston College defensive back Jalon Williams, also a new member of the Track and Field team, set a school record on Saturday at the Battle in Beantown. The sophomore broke the school record for the 60m dash, running a 6.91 in his initial heat, and a 6.85 in the finals. He earned a fourth place finish after shattering the school record that had been held for twenty years. 

Williams, from South Grand Prairie (TX), came to the Boston College football team in 2020. A three star recruit, he also was a track star in high school running the 100, 200 and relay. He was part of a team that set a high school record on the 4x100 relay. A redshirt freshman this past season, he record two assisted tackles in two games.

Since taking over at Boston College, head coach Jeff Hafley has emphasized the need for speed on his roster, and has made a concerted effort to find players that fit that mold. Williams, who has yet to take a role on the two deep, certainly exemplifies that talent. With Shawn Asbury II transferring, and Brandon Sebastian heading to the NFL, Williams could be a name to watch this spring that could work his way in to playing time. 

