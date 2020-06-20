BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Jason Maitre in 2020

A.J. Black

As we get closer to the start of the college football season BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, to kick off the series we start with cornerback Jason Maitre. 

After playing in two games and redshirting in 2018, Maitre took on a much bigger role in 2019. He jumped into the starting lineup against Wake Forest and made five other starts throughout the year. Bringing a swagger and confidence to the position, Maitre had his moments during a tough season. The biggest moment came on a pick six against NC State. But like the rest of the secondary, they struggled, finishing 122nd in the country in passing yards allowed. 

 This season Maitre will be part of a secondary that may be retooled under new head coach Jeff Hafley. He will look to battle with Brandon Sebastian, Josh DeBerry, Tate Haynes and Elijah Jones for snaps this year. 

Stellar

Maitre earns the starting job and working in a new system continues to grow as a defensive back. The number of big passing plays against him will decrease and he ends the season with multiple interceptions and pass defenses. Maitre becomes an asset in a retooled secondary that improves drastically over 2019

Standard

Maitre sees some playing time, and starts a handful of games. He improves, but still has growing pains. He grows into a serviceable ACC cornerback--which he was for parts of 2019, it will just be more consistent. An interception and a big play thrown in there as he looks to continue to become a bigger part of the defense. 

Subpar

He loses out on the starting job and is relegated to a role player. 

What kind of season are you expecting for Jason Maitre in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

nedsh
nedsh

A very strong one

