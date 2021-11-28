Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Hafley on Coaching Carousel Rumors: "I Do Not Plan on Leaving"

    BC's head coach claims he will be sticking around for "awhile".
    Over the past two weeks, Jeff Hafley's name has popped up in various coaching searches throughout the country. On Sunday, the second year Boston College head coach addressed these rumors. "I do not plan on leaving. I plan on being here for a long time." He further stated that he wanted to stay in Chestnut Hill for a long time and build things the right way.

    Hafley is in his second year with the Boston College Eagles, his first head coaching job. Heading into bowl season he has a record of 12-11, but has no wins against any Top 25 teams yet. The 2021 season was certainly a disappointment as BC lost quarterback Phil Jurkovec to an injury early in the season, and were beat soundly by teams like Louisville, Wake Forest and NC State. 

    Before his time at Boston College, Hafley spent a year at Ohio State as defensive coordinator

    The most visible rumor about Hafley has been the connection with the University of Washington job. Football Scoop recently listed him as one of their possibly candidates along with Bryan Hairsin of Auburn, Kalen DeBoer of Fresno State and Jeff Tefford of California. The Huskies fired head coach Jimmy Lake on November 14th.

    

