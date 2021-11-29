Jeff Hafley and Boston College Agree to Extension Through '26

Boston College and Jeff Hafley have agreed on a five year extension according to reports by Bruce Feldman and Brett McMurphy. The head coach is now locked up through the 2026 season. Details of the contract have not been disclosed.



"Jeff has had a tremendous impact on our football program over just two seasons at the Heights," said AD Pat Kraft in a press release. "He has built a strong culture, both on and off the field, recruited talented student-athletes and helped us build meaningful relationships for the entire Boston College community. We are excited for the future of BC Football under Jeff's leadership."

This deal puts to rest the rumors surrounding Hafley's future with Boston College. The most visible rumor about Hafley has been the connection with the University of Washington job., which reportedly is going with Fresno State head Kalen DeBoer. Yesterday Hafley stated that he had no plan on leaving Boston College, and that he planned on being with the Eagles for a "long time."

Hafley is in his second year with the Boston College Eagles, his first head coaching job. Heading into bowl season he has a record of 12-11, but has no wins against any Top 25 teams yet. The 2021 season was certainly a disappointment as BC lost quarterback Phil Jurkovec to an injury early in the season, and were beat soundly by teams like Louisville, Wake Forest and NC State.

Before his time at Boston College, Hafley spent a year at Ohio State as defensive coordinator, and various stops in the NFL and college ranks.

One of the biggest improvements Hafley has brought to Boston College is his recruiting, which is currently Top 25 for the upcoming Class of 22. He has done well bringing in big names such as CJ Burton, Joseph Griffin, Sione Hala and others. Moves like this are good for the future of the program, and will allow Hafley to recruit without worrying about other schools using his contract or potential program instability against him.

"I can't say enough about the incredible support shown by Pat Kraft, Father Leahy and our entire University leadership," said Hafley. "From day one, Boston College has been a special place for my family and I and we are thrilled to continue to be a part of this community. I am grateful for the dedication and hard work of our players, coaches and staff, who have come together to build a foundation for an incredible future."

