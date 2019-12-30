With Ohio State Loss Jeff Hafley Takes Over As BC Head Coach

Jeff Hafley's National Championship dreams ended Saturday night on a miscommunication on a pass route in the end zone between Justin Fields and wide receiver Chris Olave. The co-defensive coordinator for the Buckeyes did an admirable job against Clemson's juggernaut offense, only allowing twenty two points (seven were on a pick-six). Hafley's defense, especially his secondary was relentless, wrapping up tackles and not allowing Clemson wide receivers to make big plays. But when that final whistle blew and Clemson moved on, Hafley officially started his full time duties as Boston College head coach.

This afternoon on Twitter, the new head coach officially changed over his biography, and pictures while announcing his full commitment to the new role:

There won't be much time to rest as Hafley transitions between his two roles. First off he has to pick his coordinators and coaching staff. With most college football teams already in off season mode, and NFL teams either done for the year or heading to the playoffs, he should be able to start signing and announcing these coaches soon. Names and rumors have been flying around this weekend including Anthony Campanile for defensive coordinator, Kevin O'Connell as a offensive coordinator, and many others.

And he will need to, as they will want to target some additional recruits for this upcoming class, while working on the Class of 2021 which is already well underway. There are current recruits committed to BC who are getting a hard push from other schools, like defensive tackle TJ Guy. He is going to need to map out how he wants to attack the recruiting trail, and how he wants to approach a '21 class in Massachusetts that is rich in talent.

On top of all that Hafley will most likely want to explore the transfer portal, possibly to find a quarterback for next season if Anthony Brown does indeed leave. Even if Brown stays his health remains a question mark and Hafley may want to find a QB who could be ready in August.

It's going to be a busy couple of months for Jeff Hafley as he settles in to his new role at Boston College. With the previous seasonn over and his time at Ohio State over, there is no rest time for the first time head coach. He has a to do list that is extensive, and his decisions could have big ramifications on the Boston College football program.