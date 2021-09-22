Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Tuesday Missouri Press Conference

A look at what the Boston College head coach had to say on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley spoke to the media in advance of the Eagles game against the Missouri Tigers. Here are the five major takeaways.

1. He is treating this game like every other game.

Boston College's schedule takes a big bump in difficulty on Saturday as they face off with the 2-1 Missouri Tigers of the SEC. But head coach Jeff Hafley doesn't think about the conference they are facing. "I don't think about what conference we are playing against," he stated. "It's not how I approach things, I don't talk much about the opponent." For the Eagles it is all about their preparation and work. 'If we treat this game any different then we treat the last three games, then I'm a bad head coach."

2. Wide receiver Jaelen Gill might play this weekend

One name to watch for on the injury report is wide receiver Jaelen Gill who has missed the first three games with a foot injury. Hafley mentioned that he was "hopeful" that he would return against Temple, which he did not. But he is also "hopeful" that he will return against Missouri.

3. Superfans get ready

The Eagles return home this weekend for Parent's weekend, and Jeff Hafley has a challenge for the fanbase. "Come early, tailgate early. If you don't want to wake up early, then don't go to bed. Just come out right from the night before and be out there and be loud because we need you, and we felt you last time. And we need you again." This is the second game he has challenged the fans to get to Alumni Stadium and to be loud.

4. Hafley admitted that the team hasn't completely opened up the playbook.

One of the biggest question marks so far this season has been the play calling, which some have derided as too conservative. But according to Hafley this was by design. “There's been a lot of stuff on the call sheets that, as we've gotten in control of these games, Tem and I talk & just kind of cross them off. Those calls are ready. The scheme's ready. And if they're needed in the game, you'll you'll see 'em on on Saturday.”

5. Connor Bazelak is the best quarterback BC has faced this year

On Saturday Boston College will face sophomore quarterback Connor Bazelak. The starter through three games has thrown for 897 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. Hafley praised the young quarterback. "Gets the ball out of his hand, keeps the plays alive, can step up in the pocket. He wants to throw the ball down the field. He's very accurate. I think he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country."

