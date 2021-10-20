    • October 20, 2021
    Hafley Gives Injury Update on Tyler Vrabel

    The injured left tackle missed the Eagles last game against the NC State Wolfpack
    Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley gave up an update today on injured left tackle Tyler Vrabel. "Yeah, Tyler practiced, he is in full pads today, full contact," he explained. "He is ahead of where he was last week. So he's looking good."

    Vrabel who was "rolled up" on against Clemson, and missed last week's game against the NC State Wolfpack. Going into the game he was considered a game time decision, but Hafley said after the game that he wasn't where he needed to be to play. He was replaced by backup tackle Jack Conley. The offensive line had a strong first half in pass and rush block, but struggled---like the rest of the team in the second half. A Texas native and son of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, the younger Vrabel has started 29 games in his career at Boston College. 

    The Eagles hit the road this weekend to take on the Louisville Cardinals. The game is a 4pm start and will be on the ACC Network. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full analysis and previews. 

