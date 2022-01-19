Skip to main content

WR Jehlani Galloway Enters Transfer Portal

Another Eagle enters the transfer portal, the third wide receiver of the offseason
Boston College wide receiver Jehlani Galloway has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247 Transfer Portal.

Galloway, a wide out from Providence, Rhode Island had a break out season with 15 receptions for 197 yards and two receiving touchdowns in 11 games in 2020. In 2021 the redshirt junior played a smaller role, appearing in nine games with three receptions for 18 yards. He was the backup "Z" wide receiver for all 12 games, behind Zay Flowers on the depth chart.

With Galloway on the move, that again changes the depth chart at wide receiver. He joins CJ Lewis and Kobay White as wide receivers in the portal. With this trio on the move, this will open up opportunities for some of the younger wide receivers on the roster. Expect players like Taji Johnson, Lewis Bond, Jaden Williams, and Joseph Griffin II to be names to watch for this spring. 

Boston College has seen a number of players enter the transfer portal this offseason. WR Kobay White & CJ Lewis, defensive back Shawn Asbury, tight end Brendan Smith, linebackers Hugh Davis & Joseph Sparacio, Jahmin Muse, Deon Jones, and Aaron Boumerhi have all entered the portal. 

