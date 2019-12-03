Boston College Coaching Candidate Profile: Joe Moorhead

Boston College fired head coach Steve Addazio on Sunday after seven seasons coaching the Eagles. As the coaching search commences, BC Maven will give profiles of many of the known candidates that could become the next head coach of the Eagles. To continue our feature, today let's look at a coach in a precarious situation, that may want to head to Chestnut Hill, Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead.

Name: Joe Moorhead

Age: 46

Born and Raised: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Playing Career: Quarterback at Fordham

Previous Experience: Coached at UConn as an OC/QB coach before heading to Penn State to become their offensive coordinator, he just finished his second season as head coach of Mississippi State where he has a record of 14-11

Connections to Boston College: None that could be found

Pros: Moorhead was a coach I was hoping Boston College would have gone after if they moved on from Addazio a few years ago. He was an elite offensive coordinator at Penn State, bringing in a Top 25 passing attack and turning Trace McSorley into a very good QB. He is an excellent recruiter, at MSU he currently has the 21st ranked recruiting class in the country, and has six four stars committed already to his class. He has experience at a Jesuit University, graduating from Fordham, and would hit many of the characteristics and traits that Martin Jarmond may be looking for.

Cons: He hasn't exactly lit the world on fire in his first gig at Mississippi State, so much so that there has been rumors that either MSU would move on from him, or he would flee back north to take another coaching position closer to home. MSU gave him the dreaded vote of confidence this week after a big Egg Bowl win over Ole Miss in which he boasted he would be back.

Other Factors: If Jarmond is really looking for a coach that he is connected with Moorhead may not be on his list.

Odds to Hire: 8/1

