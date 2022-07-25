Everything that Josh DeBerry Said at 2022 ACC Kickoff

Q. You guys led the ACC last year in pass defense, but you are only 13th in interceptions and return yards. Your entire secondary is back. Can you guys get more mileage out of those picks?

JOSH DeBERRY: Most definitely. We're going to get a lot more mileage this year. We're looking to put some points on the board in terms of a couple of pick sixes, some for myself, some from the other guys. We can get most definitely get a little more mileage on returns on those picks.

Q. We talk a lot about Phil and Zay and the offense, but Boston College's defense doesn't normally get that kind of shine. How do you feel like the defense has done in this offseason to match the energy of the offense going into this year?

JOSH DeBERRY: It's very competitive in terms of our workouts with the offense versus the defense. We're used to not getting a lot of the shine, as defense tends not to in football. We've used that as nothing but fuel. We're looking to be the best defense in the conference in the country this year in terms of every aspect, not just passing defense. We're looking to be the best in sacks and all that other stuff. We've been using that as fuel. We have a lot of guys coming in, leadership stepping up. We're using that as fuel and looking to go straight up from there.

Q. Just what can you say about what it is at Boston College? Like you said pass defense has been very successful. You hear Coach talk about putting it on himself. When you have a leader like that that takes the responsibility, what does that mean to you as player, and how does that kind of define what the Eagles are?

JOSH DeBERRY: I feel like Coach Haf defines what we are. He is a great leader on and off the field. That helps us be better, and it helps guys buy in. You have Phil and Zay coming back for another year even though they don't have to. That's the type of team we have. That's what type of head coach we have. That's Coach Haf for you. We're bought in. I'm bought in, and I'm bought into everything he has to offer. That just shows how great of a coach and leader he is.

Q. Your defense is ranked towards the bottom of the ACC in pressure rate the last two years. Are you doing things this off-season to get better with that, or is the approach to play more conservative and let the offense dictate what you do as a defense?

JOSH DeBERRY: We definitely are more in terms of looking at the D-line and their leadership. You got guys like Marcus Valdez. He has been there a long time. He stepped up as a leader. You have guys like Shitta Sillah and guys like "Booze" coming back. We have a lot of firepower coming back. They've used that as nothing but fuel. They want to get it more than anybody else. We definitely use that as fuel. That's been good for us this year.