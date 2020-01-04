WR Kobay White Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College could be losing their top wide receiver from 2019 as sources confirm that wide receiver Kobay White has entered the transfer portal. White, who just finished his junior year with 29 receptions for 460 yards and five touchdowns was easily BC's most reliable receiver this past season.

White came to Boston College in 2016 where he redshirted for his freshman season. His first season on the field came in 2017 when he exploded on to the scene in the opener against Northern Illinois with six receptions for seventy six yards. He started four games that season and appeared in all 13, finishing second on the team with 34 receptions and 423 receiving yards. In 2018 he continued to be a consistent target with 33 receptions and 526 yards and three touchdowns.

If new head coach Jeff Hafley wants more emphasis on the passing game, White would have been a huge part of the game plan. He has shown that he can be a deep threat and would have helped the new offense stretch the field. It would have been interesting to see what White could have done in a new system, one not so heavily reliant on running. Again, entering the portal does not mean he is definitely leaving the program, but the fact that this announcement came after Hafley took over is not a good sign.

The Eagles offense is going to look markedly different in 2020 with leading rusher AJ Dillon heading to the draft, and starting QB Anthony Brown and leading WR Kobay White entering the transfer portal.

We will keep you up to date with any additional updates.