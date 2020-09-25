Even Injured, Kobay White Exemplifies Leadership

On Tuesday, wide receiver Kobay White had surgery on his ACL that he injured in practice earlier this summer. The injury ended BC's leading returning wide receiver's 2020 season. The surgery went smoothly according to the head coach, and White is expected to make a full recovery.

But this did not keep the graduate student down, as head coach Jeff Hafley shared a story with the press this week that shined a light on the character of his star wide out.

Before last weekend's game against Duke, Hafley explained that White had come to grips with his health and knew he wasn't going to play in the game. "He called me up the night before, probably about 10 o'clock and asked if he could go early with the equipment people to go help set up the locker room because he wanted to contribute to the team."

This story shows how humble White is, and how connected to to his team he feels. Stories of star wide outs helping the equipment crew is not something that we typically hear about.

Hafley repeated the story on his radio show, adding that White explained to him that he wanted "to do his part." White selflessly helping his teammates, even though he was facing the surgeon's knife exemplify what kind of teammate he is. "He is not only a great player, but a great leader," Hafley explained.

Last season White led the Eagles with 29 catches for 460 yards and five touchdowns. He became a reliable deep threat, with good hands. This season would have been his first in an offense that emphasized the pass, and he would have been a big target for quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

While White has to find ways to help the team this year, the plan is for the wide receiver to return in 2021. He can medically redshirt this year, or simply just return as the NCAA has basically said that this season will not count against eligibility. When he returns he will be able to bring his leadership back on the field.

