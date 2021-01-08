Locked on Boston College: Change the ACC Scheduling Format

In today's episode of Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast, we talk about football again. We have three topics for your enjoyment.

First, we talk about Don Brown, former Boston College defensive coordinator, who just took a new job with the Arizona Wildcats. While Brown getting a job is reason for concerns locally in terms of recruiting, where he ended up might release the grip he has on the New England area. Arizona isn't Michigan, and we talk about how Jeff Hafley should be able to clean up in the local area recruiting.

Secondly it's wildcard weekend in the NFL, and we look at what former Boston College player has the best chance of winning a Super Bowl title. We rank probability heading into the playoffs.

Finally, with ACC football finally in the books we look back at how the conference should continue to use the division-less system moving forward. We talk about the positives and why the conference should keep the current system moving forward.

